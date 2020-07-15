2070 Habersham Marina Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Right down the street from a marina,this beautifully updated ranch on a full finished basement which has one nice sized bedroom and two additional bonus rooms downstairs with closets. You'll love the rocking chair front porch and the back decks which overlook the lake with a view. Open winter views! On the main, are both the gorgeous master and 2 secondary bedrooms. It has an open view from the kitchen and dining area to the living room. There is a separate dining room for larger gatherings! You'll enjoy many evenings down by the firepit and cooking out with friends and neighbors! This home offers lots of privacy and a two car garage. This home has been well maintained and will be a freat match for an executive who'd like to experience lakeside licing prior to making a more permanent investment!