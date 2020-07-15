All apartments in Forsyth County
2070 Habersham Marina Rd
2070 Habersham Marina Rd

2070 Habersham Marina Road · No Longer Available
2070 Habersham Marina Road, Forsyth County, GA 30041

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
fire pit
parking
garage
Right down the street from a marina,this beautifully updated ranch on a full finished basement which has one nice sized bedroom and two additional bonus rooms downstairs with closets. You'll love the rocking chair front porch and the back decks which overlook the lake with a view. Open winter views! On the main, are both the gorgeous master and 2 secondary bedrooms. It has an open view from the kitchen and dining area to the living room. There is a separate dining room for larger gatherings! You'll enjoy many evenings down by the firepit and cooking out with friends and neighbors! This home offers lots of privacy and a two car garage. This home has been well maintained and will be a freat match for an executive who'd like to experience lakeside licing prior to making a more permanent investment!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 2070 Habersham Marina Rd have any available units?
2070 Habersham Marina Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 2070 Habersham Marina Rd have?
Some of 2070 Habersham Marina Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2070 Habersham Marina Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2070 Habersham Marina Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2070 Habersham Marina Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2070 Habersham Marina Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 2070 Habersham Marina Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2070 Habersham Marina Rd offers parking.
Does 2070 Habersham Marina Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2070 Habersham Marina Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2070 Habersham Marina Rd have a pool?
No, 2070 Habersham Marina Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2070 Habersham Marina Rd have accessible units?
No, 2070 Habersham Marina Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2070 Habersham Marina Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2070 Habersham Marina Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2070 Habersham Marina Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2070 Habersham Marina Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
