1695 Townview Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This modern and elegant home is only minutes from Lake Lanier and 400. 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths with hardwood floors on main, fireplace in great room and fenced backyard with patio. Beautiful kitchen boasts large island, granite, desk area, dark espresso cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has seating area and walk in closet. Laundry room upstairs. Close to Marketplace shopping and restaurants. Habersham marina with boat ramp across the street. Tenant occupied. 24 hours notice required for all appointments. Pets negotiable