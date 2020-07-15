All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated August 9 2019 at 11:55 AM

1695 Townview Ln

1695 Townview Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1695 Townview Ln, Forsyth County, GA 30041

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This modern and elegant home is only minutes from Lake Lanier and 400. 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths with hardwood floors on main, fireplace in great room and fenced backyard with patio. Beautiful kitchen boasts large island, granite, desk area, dark espresso cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has seating area and walk in closet. Laundry room upstairs. Close to Marketplace shopping and restaurants. Habersham marina with boat ramp across the street. Tenant occupied. 24 hours notice required for all appointments. Pets negotiable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1695 Townview Ln have any available units?
1695 Townview Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 1695 Townview Ln have?
Some of 1695 Townview Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1695 Townview Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1695 Townview Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1695 Townview Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1695 Townview Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1695 Townview Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1695 Townview Ln offers parking.
Does 1695 Townview Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1695 Townview Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1695 Townview Ln have a pool?
No, 1695 Townview Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1695 Townview Ln have accessible units?
No, 1695 Townview Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1695 Townview Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1695 Townview Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1695 Townview Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1695 Townview Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
