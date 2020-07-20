All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1545 Buckskin Trail

1545 Buckskin Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1545 Buckskin Trail, Forsyth County, GA 30024

Amenities

Great home available for rent in December. Full unfinished basement with plenty of storage. 5 bedrooms with 3 baths. Very desirable location and school district. No smoking/no pets. An application is required on all adults living in the home. The home is currently occupied and will be available for rent 12/15/2018. One year lease minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 Buckskin Trail have any available units?
1545 Buckskin Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 1545 Buckskin Trail have?
Some of 1545 Buckskin Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 Buckskin Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1545 Buckskin Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 Buckskin Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1545 Buckskin Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 1545 Buckskin Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1545 Buckskin Trail offers parking.
Does 1545 Buckskin Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 Buckskin Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 Buckskin Trail have a pool?
No, 1545 Buckskin Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1545 Buckskin Trail have accessible units?
No, 1545 Buckskin Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 Buckskin Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1545 Buckskin Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1545 Buckskin Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1545 Buckskin Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
