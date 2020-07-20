Great home available for rent in December. Full unfinished basement with plenty of storage. 5 bedrooms with 3 baths. Very desirable location and school district. No smoking/no pets. An application is required on all adults living in the home. The home is currently occupied and will be available for rent 12/15/2018. One year lease minimum.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1545 Buckskin Trail have any available units?
1545 Buckskin Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 1545 Buckskin Trail have?
Some of 1545 Buckskin Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 Buckskin Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1545 Buckskin Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.