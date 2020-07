Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

One of a kind in the heart of the hospital district,yet private and full of flora & fauna. Excellent location., Ramp from the upper driveway to main level, Owners on main great arch details. Private home or work and live.This is worth a personal visit. 2 driveways & detached 2 car garage. Newly Renovated kitchen and bathrooms. And has a hot tub! Freshly painted home. Top level for Rent.