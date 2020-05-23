All apartments in Forest Park
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:43 AM

4912 Bartlett Road

4912 Bartlett Road · No Longer Available
Location

4912 Bartlett Road, Forest Park, GA 30297

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Sorry No Section 8; BatistePremierRealty.com; Security Deposit $975.
REDUCED! Available NOW; Show by appointment only; 3 bedroom 1 bath; Wash and Dryer connection; NO Pets Allowed.

The online application is free to fill out. If you are interested in this property then you must fill out an application and get a background check for showing - $30 (nonrefundable) then if accepted the balance would be $20 at lease signing. You must be able to pay first full months rent, security deposit, balance of application fee. The attached documents must be completed and sent back to us by our email address or fax to 678-298-7128.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4912 Bartlett Road have any available units?
4912 Bartlett Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Park, GA.
How much is rent in Forest Park, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Forest Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 4912 Bartlett Road have?
Some of 4912 Bartlett Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4912 Bartlett Road currently offering any rent specials?
4912 Bartlett Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4912 Bartlett Road pet-friendly?
No, 4912 Bartlett Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Park.
Does 4912 Bartlett Road offer parking?
No, 4912 Bartlett Road does not offer parking.
Does 4912 Bartlett Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4912 Bartlett Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4912 Bartlett Road have a pool?
No, 4912 Bartlett Road does not have a pool.
Does 4912 Bartlett Road have accessible units?
No, 4912 Bartlett Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4912 Bartlett Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4912 Bartlett Road has units with dishwashers.

