4912 Bartlett Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Sorry No Section 8; BatistePremierRealty.com; Security Deposit $975.

REDUCED! Available NOW; Show by appointment only; 3 bedroom 1 bath; Wash and Dryer connection; NO Pets Allowed.



The online application is free to fill out. If you are interested in this property then you must fill out an application and get a background check for showing - $30 (nonrefundable) then if accepted the balance would be $20 at lease signing. You must be able to pay first full months rent, security deposit, balance of application fee. The attached documents must be completed and sent back to us by our email address or fax to 678-298-7128.