Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:48 PM

263 Apartments for rent in Forest Park, GA with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
956 Slash Pine Rd
956 Slash Pine Road, Forest Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1134 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
*Upper unit (1) only*..... 3 bed/ 2 bath, cul-de-sac home nestled in Forest Park, minutes from the interstate.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Residences at Stonebrook
507 Georgia Avenue, Forest Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1010 sqft
Beautiful well managed property. (RLNE5765867)

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Midwood Square Apartments
260 Main Street, Forest Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
Nice quite renovated property in secluded private setting. (RLNE5697088)
Results within 1 mile of Forest Park
Verified

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
8 Units Available
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1209 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Morrow
1388 Wood Cir S
1388 Wood Cir S, Morrow, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1344 sqft
This lovely condo has new carpet and vinyl throughout with new appliances. Have a BBQ on your fenced in patio or enjoy the large living room. The condo is totally electric which features an in unit washer/dryer appliance.
Results within 5 miles of Forest Park
Verified

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$926
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
Verified

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
13 Units Available
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,008
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1200 sqft
Exquisite apartments with bright sunrooms, fireplaces, and breakfast bars. Take advantage of the on-site walking trails, pool, and tennis court. Minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and I-75. Near Southlake Mall for dining and shopping.
Verified

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
The Villages at Carver
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,262
1240 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with plenty of activity options: pool, gym, playground and more. Apartments have air-con, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Nearby I-85 gives easy access to Atlanta's attractions.
Verified

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,088
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1425 sqft
Apartment community amenities include a pool, a tennis court and a clubhouse. Inside the apartment homes are laundry connections, bay windows and walk-in closets. Commuters will love the proximity to I-75.
Verified

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
35 Units Available
Hapeville
The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave, Hapeville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1553 sqft
Convenient access to I-75 and I-85; located across from the Hartsfield-Jacksonville Airport. Units have garden-style tubs, balconies and stylish track lighting. Access to 24-hour fitness center, saltwater pool and rooftop observation deck.
Verified

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1260 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.
Verified

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
8 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1378 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
4 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1334 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Verified

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$929
1145 sqft
Luxurious living in a tree-lined community. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and carpets. Hot tub, gym, racquetball court and 24-hour maintenance. A short distance from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Verified

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd, Jonesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,176
1310 sqft
Park at Mt. Zion in Jonesboro, Georgia offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. In-home perks include spacious floor plans with washer and dryer included, all electric appliances, and walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
2 Units Available
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,371
1390 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified

Last updated June 26 at 03:36pm
2 Units Available
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1197 sqft
Charming community near the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool with a sundeck in a park-like setting. Homes feature a full-size washer and dryer, chef-style kitchen, and separate dining areas.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Park
2650 Bayard St A
2650 North Bayard Street, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
700 sqft
Gorgeous 2/1 Jefferson Park- Bottom Unit - Property Id: 296734 This highly desirable rental sits in the great neighborhood of Jefferson Park and is the bottom unit of a two story duplex.

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1357 Eubanks Ave
1357 Eubanks Avenue, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1576 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1357 Eubanks Ave in East Point. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
South Atlanta
65 Meldon Avenue Southeast
65 Meldon Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Freshly Painted with New Flooring, 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home, Open Kitchen with Dining room, Laundry room with Washer/Dryer, Living Room, Large Graveled Backyard, AHA Vouchers accepted on this property, No Pets or Smoking.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Park
2652 Bayard St B
2652 North Bayard Street, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
700 sqft
Gorgeous 2/1 Jefferson Park - Upstairs Unit - Property Id: 306074 This highly desirable rental sits in the great neighborhood of Jefferson Park and is the top unit of a two story duplex.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7051 Daniel Dr
7051 Daniel Drive, Clayton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$899
Come be apart of our Community! - Property Id: 286699 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.

Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
2525 Lewfield Cir South East
2525 Lewfield Circle Southeast, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1600 sqft
Spacious one level ranch in East Atlanta! Use as either a 3 bedroom 2 bath with an office space or as a fourth bedroom. Two living spaces, updated bathrooms and a huge fenced back yard.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
736 King Rd
736 King Road, Riverdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Charming 3 BR /1.5 bath ranch in the heart of Riverdale. Renovations completed 4/2020.

July 2020 Forest Park Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Forest Park Rent Report. Forest Park rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Forest Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Forest Park rents increased moderately over the past month

Forest Park rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up moderately by 3.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Forest Park stand at $872 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,008 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Forest Park's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Forest Park over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Atlanta metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Douglasville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,229, while one-bedrooms go for $1,064.
    • Over the past year, Lawrenceville has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,367, while one-bedrooms go for $1,184.
    • Newnan has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,224; rents increased 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Duluth has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,476; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.

    Forest Park rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Forest Park, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Forest Park is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Georgia have been moderately on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.7% in Augusta and 1.4% in Columbus.
    • Forest Park's median two-bedroom rent of $1,008 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Forest Park's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis also saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Forest Park than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Forest Park.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Roswell
    $1,270
    $1,470
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -0.5%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Peachtree City
    $1,180
    $1,360
    0.6%
    1.3%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.3%
    0.8%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -1.7%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    -0.1%
    0
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Stockbridge
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1%
    4.7%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,330
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    McDonough
    $1,320
    $1,520
    0.7%
    2%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,010
    0.3%
    3.1%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,510
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    -0.8%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,870
    0.5%
    -2.8%
    Riverdale
    $1,050
    $1,210
    1.1%
    2.9%
    Fairburn
    $970
    $1,120
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -1.1%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    8.2%
    Jonesboro
    $1,090
    $1,260
    0.8%
    4.3%
    Lithonia
    $1,260
    $1,460
    1.9%
    9.4%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

