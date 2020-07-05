All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM

634 S Jeff Davis

634 South Jeff Davis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

634 South Jeff Davis Drive, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
key fob access
media room
Perfect furnished quiet ranch home for short or longterm stays. Ranch home features bamboo and tile flooring. Huge fenced backyard with gazebo. Pleasing decor, quiet and private setting. Sidewalks for stroll. Minutes to Atlanta Airport, downtown Atlanta, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Pinewood, Six Flags, shopping, restaurants and more. Just close enough to heart of the city without the traffic. Good neighborhood with awesome neighbors. Also movie theaters, entertainment, retail and grocery stores, and banks are nearby for your convenience. Enjoy easy access to major highway. Keyless Entry, Essentials - Towels, bed sheets, linens, pillows; Garbage Pickup included; Utilities negotiable - Electric, Water, Gas, WIFI - negotiable, Hair dryer, Hangers, Iron and Ironing board, Washer & Dryer, TV, Microwave, Coffee maker, Dishes and silverware, Cooking basics - Pots and pans, oil, salt and pepper Optional - PackNPlay Travel crib, Baby Stroller and bathtub, Shower Transfer Chair

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 S Jeff Davis have any available units?
634 S Jeff Davis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 634 S Jeff Davis have?
Some of 634 S Jeff Davis's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634 S Jeff Davis currently offering any rent specials?
634 S Jeff Davis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 S Jeff Davis pet-friendly?
No, 634 S Jeff Davis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 634 S Jeff Davis offer parking?
Yes, 634 S Jeff Davis offers parking.
Does 634 S Jeff Davis have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 634 S Jeff Davis offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 S Jeff Davis have a pool?
No, 634 S Jeff Davis does not have a pool.
Does 634 S Jeff Davis have accessible units?
No, 634 S Jeff Davis does not have accessible units.
Does 634 S Jeff Davis have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 634 S Jeff Davis has units with dishwashers.
Does 634 S Jeff Davis have units with air conditioning?
No, 634 S Jeff Davis does not have units with air conditioning.

