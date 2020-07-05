634 S Jeff Davis

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access key fob access media room

Perfect furnished quiet ranch home for short or longterm stays. Ranch home features bamboo and tile flooring. Huge fenced backyard with gazebo. Pleasing decor, quiet and private setting. Sidewalks for stroll. Minutes to Atlanta Airport, downtown Atlanta, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Pinewood, Six Flags, shopping, restaurants and more. Just close enough to heart of the city without the traffic. Good neighborhood with awesome neighbors. Also movie theaters, entertainment, retail and grocery stores, and banks are nearby for your convenience. Enjoy easy access to major highway. Keyless Entry, Essentials - Towels, bed sheets, linens, pillows; Garbage Pickup included; Utilities negotiable - Electric, Water, Gas, WIFI - negotiable, Hair dryer, Hangers, Iron and Ironing board, Washer & Dryer, TV, Microwave, Coffee maker, Dishes and silverware, Cooking basics - Pots and pans, oil, salt and pepper Optional - PackNPlay Travel crib, Baby Stroller and bathtub, Shower Transfer Chair