This lovely home is just like new. Well-maintained with fresh paint and professionally cleaned carpet. Professionally landscaped year all year round. The grand 2-story entrance foyer is open to the formal dining room and living room areas. The fireplace is located in the family room with an open concept and view of the kitchen making this a great space for gathering and entertaining. Walnut-stained wood cabinets in the gourmet kitchen provide ample storage plus a functional island. Double oven and stainless steel refrigerator.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 430 Dickson Springs Road have any available units?
430 Dickson Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 430 Dickson Springs Road have?
Some of 430 Dickson Springs Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Dickson Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
430 Dickson Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.