430 Dickson Springs Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This lovely home is just like new. Well-maintained with fresh paint and professionally cleaned carpet. Professionally landscaped year all year round. The grand 2-story entrance foyer is open to the formal dining room and living room areas. The fireplace is located in the family room with an open concept and view of the kitchen making this a great space for gathering and entertaining. Walnut-stained wood cabinets in the gourmet kitchen provide ample storage plus a functional island. Double oven and stainless steel refrigerator.