415 Hillsdale Drive
415 Hillsdale Drive

415 Hillsdale Drive · No Longer Available
415 Hillsdale Drive, Fayetteville, GA 30214

fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WELCOME HOME! Absolutely Charming 4 Bedroom/3 Full bath, Spacious living space with cozy fireplace, Updated kitchen with cherry cabinets & granite counter tops, Master bedroom with on-suite bath, 3 Additional nice sized bedrooms, Back deck perfect for entertaining & more!

This is a must see!

Located just minutes from downtown Fayetteville which has tons of events, tasty restaurants, shopping, entertaining & more!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
415 Hillsdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
Some of 415 Hillsdale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
415 Hillsdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 415 Hillsdale Drive is pet friendly.
No, 415 Hillsdale Drive does not offer parking.
No, 415 Hillsdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 415 Hillsdale Drive does not have a pool.
No, 415 Hillsdale Drive does not have accessible units.
No, 415 Hillsdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
No, 415 Hillsdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
