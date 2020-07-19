415 Hillsdale Drive

Amenities
WELCOME HOME! Absolutely Charming 4 Bedroom/3 Full bath, Spacious living space with cozy fireplace, Updated kitchen with cherry cabinets & granite counter tops, Master bedroom with on-suite bath, 3 Additional nice sized bedrooms, Back deck perfect for entertaining & more!
This is a must see!
Located just minutes from downtown Fayetteville which has tons of events, tasty restaurants, shopping, entertaining & more!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.