Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

400 Sunderland Circle

400 Sunderland Cir · No Longer Available
Location

400 Sunderland Cir, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Amazing rocking chair porch in a golf cart community. This 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom home features granite countertops, hard wood flooring & much more. Deck overlooking the private wooded backyard is great for entertaining. Home available 9-14.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Sunderland Circle have any available units?
400 Sunderland Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 400 Sunderland Circle have?
Some of 400 Sunderland Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Sunderland Circle currently offering any rent specials?
400 Sunderland Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Sunderland Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Sunderland Circle is pet friendly.
Does 400 Sunderland Circle offer parking?
No, 400 Sunderland Circle does not offer parking.
Does 400 Sunderland Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Sunderland Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Sunderland Circle have a pool?
No, 400 Sunderland Circle does not have a pool.
Does 400 Sunderland Circle have accessible units?
No, 400 Sunderland Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Sunderland Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Sunderland Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Sunderland Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Sunderland Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

