400 Sunderland Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly

Amazing rocking chair porch in a golf cart community. This 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom home features granite countertops, hard wood flooring & much more. Deck overlooking the private wooded backyard is great for entertaining. Home available 9-14.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.