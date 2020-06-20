All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

345 Bates Ave

345 Bates Avenue · (404) 419-6142
Location

345 Bates Avenue, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1349 · Avail. now

$1,349

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
internet access
RENT OR RENT TO OWN
More Details on website: Path Home GA
Minimum Monthly Household Income Requirement: $4,400/month

Garage and carport
Eat in kitchen w/ new cabinets and countertops
Washer/Dryer Room
1.5 story home
Dining and living room combo
Den or family room on lower level
Sunroom
New updates and renovation throughout home!
Stainless steel appliance options

Highly rated Fayette schools!
Home located in convenient location in established neighborhood.
Gorgeous new homes down the street!
Close to schools, shopping, restaurants.
3 min to Starbucks, Publix, Kroger, Ingles, Banking, Restaurants and more!
Home rests on large level lot with detached garage/ storage building behind home.

New flooring, new kitchen cabinets and countertops, new light fixtures, new interior and exterior paint, new windows, new HVAC, new water heater, updated siding, updated roof, new landscaping, new garage door on detached garage, new bathroom vanities, and updated bathrooms

Inquire for pet policy

(RLNE989606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

