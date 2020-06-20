345 Bates Ave

Amenities
RENT OR RENT TO OWN
More Details on website: Path Home GA
Minimum Monthly Household Income Requirement: $4,400/month
Garage and carport
Eat in kitchen w/ new cabinets and countertops
Washer/Dryer Room
1.5 story home
Dining and living room combo
Den or family room on lower level
Sunroom
New updates and renovation throughout home!
Stainless steel appliance options
Highly rated Fayette schools!
Home located in convenient location in established neighborhood.
Gorgeous new homes down the street!
Close to schools, shopping, restaurants.
3 min to Starbucks, Publix, Kroger, Ingles, Banking, Restaurants and more!
Home rests on large level lot with detached garage/ storage building behind home.
New flooring, new kitchen cabinets and countertops, new light fixtures, new interior and exterior paint, new windows, new HVAC, new water heater, updated siding, updated roof, new landscaping, new garage door on detached garage, new bathroom vanities, and updated bathrooms
Inquire for pet policy
(RLNE989606)