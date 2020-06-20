345 Bates Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage internet access

RENT OR RENT TO OWN

More Details on website: Path Home GA

Minimum Monthly Household Income Requirement: $4,400/month



Garage and carport

Eat in kitchen w/ new cabinets and countertops

Washer/Dryer Room

1.5 story home

Dining and living room combo

Den or family room on lower level

Sunroom

New updates and renovation throughout home!

Stainless steel appliance options



Highly rated Fayette schools!

Home located in convenient location in established neighborhood.

Gorgeous new homes down the street!

Close to schools, shopping, restaurants.

3 min to Starbucks, Publix, Kroger, Ingles, Banking, Restaurants and more!

Home rests on large level lot with detached garage/ storage building behind home.



New flooring, new kitchen cabinets and countertops, new light fixtures, new interior and exterior paint, new windows, new HVAC, new water heater, updated siding, updated roof, new landscaping, new garage door on detached garage, new bathroom vanities, and updated bathrooms



Inquire for pet policy



(RLNE989606)