335 Hunters Glen

Amenities
This is a great 4BR/2BA ranch with a formal living room with fireplace, dining room, open concept floor plan. Hardwood floors through out with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has granite countertops, tile back-splash, breakfast bar, eat-in kitchen, and tile floors. Cabinet and countertop space, and pantry. Enjoy the large master bedroom with trey ceilings, master bath with double vanity. jetted tub, tile floors and large walk-in closet. Bonus Room above garage. In-ground pool. Rent includes pool maintenance
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,770, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,770, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.