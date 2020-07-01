All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated December 10 2019 at 5:25 PM

335 Hunters Glen

335 Hunters Glen · No Longer Available
Location

335 Hunters Glen, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a great 4BR/2BA ranch with a formal living room with fireplace, dining room, open concept floor plan. Hardwood floors through out with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has granite countertops, tile back-splash, breakfast bar, eat-in kitchen, and tile floors. Cabinet and countertop space, and pantry. Enjoy the large master bedroom with trey ceilings, master bath with double vanity. jetted tub, tile floors and large walk-in closet. Bonus Room above garage. In-ground pool. Rent includes pool maintenance

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,770, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,770, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Hunters Glen have any available units?
335 Hunters Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 335 Hunters Glen have?
Some of 335 Hunters Glen's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 Hunters Glen currently offering any rent specials?
335 Hunters Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Hunters Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 335 Hunters Glen is pet friendly.
Does 335 Hunters Glen offer parking?
Yes, 335 Hunters Glen offers parking.
Does 335 Hunters Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 Hunters Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Hunters Glen have a pool?
Yes, 335 Hunters Glen has a pool.
Does 335 Hunters Glen have accessible units?
No, 335 Hunters Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Hunters Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 Hunters Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 335 Hunters Glen have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 Hunters Glen does not have units with air conditioning.

