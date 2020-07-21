All apartments in Fayetteville
325 Hood Ave
325 Hood Ave

325 Hood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

325 Hood Avenue, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$1795 per month if paid by the first 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Ranch on full basement. Total renovation. Walking distance to Schools and shopping. Convenient to everything. Move in condition. Won't last long!! Call for showing Now !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

