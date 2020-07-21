$1795 per month if paid by the first 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Ranch on full basement. Total renovation. Walking distance to Schools and shopping. Convenient to everything. Move in condition. Won't last long!! Call for showing Now !!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 325 Hood Ave have any available units?
325 Hood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 325 Hood Ave have?
Some of 325 Hood Ave's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Hood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
325 Hood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.