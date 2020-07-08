310 Braemar Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hot tub fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub

Spacious Home in wonderful neighborhood! - Beautifully appointed, this lovely home features a large family room with fireplace plus a formal living and dining area. The kitchen is a cook's dream with plenty of cabinets and the refrigerator is included. Three bedrooms on the main level, the owner's suite is large and the closet is large, too! There is access to the back deck from here.

The terrace level includes a wet bar in the rec room. Extra room for office or work-out with adjacent full bath.

Located near the end of the cul-de-sac street, the yards have been well maintained. The multi-level deck and hot tub overlook the backyard.



(RLNE5802745)