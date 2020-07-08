All apartments in Fayetteville
310 Braemar Road

310 Braemar Road · No Longer Available
Location

310 Braemar Road, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

patio / balcony
hot tub
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
Spacious Home in wonderful neighborhood! - Beautifully appointed, this lovely home features a large family room with fireplace plus a formal living and dining area. The kitchen is a cook's dream with plenty of cabinets and the refrigerator is included. Three bedrooms on the main level, the owner's suite is large and the closet is large, too! There is access to the back deck from here.
The terrace level includes a wet bar in the rec room. Extra room for office or work-out with adjacent full bath.
Located near the end of the cul-de-sac street, the yards have been well maintained. The multi-level deck and hot tub overlook the backyard.

(RLNE5802745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Braemar Road have any available units?
310 Braemar Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 310 Braemar Road have?
Some of 310 Braemar Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hot tub, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Braemar Road currently offering any rent specials?
310 Braemar Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Braemar Road pet-friendly?
No, 310 Braemar Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 310 Braemar Road offer parking?
No, 310 Braemar Road does not offer parking.
Does 310 Braemar Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Braemar Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Braemar Road have a pool?
No, 310 Braemar Road does not have a pool.
Does 310 Braemar Road have accessible units?
No, 310 Braemar Road does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Braemar Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Braemar Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Braemar Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 Braemar Road does not have units with air conditioning.

