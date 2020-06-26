245 Williamsburg Way

Amenities

WONDERFUL LOCATION - Walk to Downtown Fayetteville for shopping, Dining and Fun Events on Main Street. Renovated 2 bedrooms / 1.5 Bathrooms, one level home. Step-less entry. New solid surface kitchen countertops. New hard wood flooring in the living room, new tile flooring in the kitchen and the bathrooms. New bath tub and cultured marble bathroom counter tops. New paint through out. The perfect Room-Mate Plan with Jack & Jill bathroom. Super convenient to Pinewood Studios, Fayette Piedmont Hospital, the Airport, & Atlanta. Great Fayette County Schools!