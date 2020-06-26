All apartments in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, GA
245 Williamsburg Way
245 Williamsburg Way

245 Williamsburg Way · No Longer Available
Location

245 Williamsburg Way, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
WONDERFUL LOCATION - Walk to Downtown Fayetteville for shopping, Dining and Fun Events on Main Street. Renovated 2 bedrooms / 1.5 Bathrooms, one level home. Step-less entry. New solid surface kitchen countertops. New hard wood flooring in the living room, new tile flooring in the kitchen and the bathrooms. New bath tub and cultured marble bathroom counter tops. New paint through out. The perfect Room-Mate Plan with Jack & Jill bathroom. Super convenient to Pinewood Studios, Fayette Piedmont Hospital, the Airport, & Atlanta. Great Fayette County Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Williamsburg Way have any available units?
245 Williamsburg Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
Is 245 Williamsburg Way currently offering any rent specials?
245 Williamsburg Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Williamsburg Way pet-friendly?
No, 245 Williamsburg Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 245 Williamsburg Way offer parking?
No, 245 Williamsburg Way does not offer parking.
Does 245 Williamsburg Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 Williamsburg Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Williamsburg Way have a pool?
No, 245 Williamsburg Way does not have a pool.
Does 245 Williamsburg Way have accessible units?
No, 245 Williamsburg Way does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Williamsburg Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 Williamsburg Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 Williamsburg Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 Williamsburg Way does not have units with air conditioning.
