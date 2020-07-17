All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 235 Heritage Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, GA
/
235 Heritage Lake Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

235 Heritage Lake Drive

235 Heritage Lake Drive · (770) 842-8039
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

235 Heritage Lake Drive, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED HOME ON THE LAKE. Just pack your suitcase; and for 12 months enjoy peace and tranquility;less than 10 minutes from Pinewood Studios.For your convenience: stocked kitchen, linen, laundry facilities, and television. The living and dining rooms are re-purposed; and a shower was added to the half bath, to accommodate a guest area on the main; which can easily be reversed to accommodate the tenant. The deck overlooking the beautiful lake, and the electronic dog fence; make for delightful sunsets on spring and summer evenings. Property Management Services by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. $3350 mthly w/ utilities:electric, gas , internet, phone, lawn maintenance, & HOA amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Heritage Lake Drive have any available units?
235 Heritage Lake Drive has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 235 Heritage Lake Drive have?
Some of 235 Heritage Lake Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Heritage Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
235 Heritage Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Heritage Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 Heritage Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 235 Heritage Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 235 Heritage Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 235 Heritage Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Heritage Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Heritage Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 235 Heritage Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 235 Heritage Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 235 Heritage Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Heritage Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 Heritage Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Heritage Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Heritage Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 235 Heritage Lake Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville Apartments with BalconiesFayetteville Apartments with Gyms
Fayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GA
Jonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GACovington, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity