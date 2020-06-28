220 Glade Knoll Trail

Amenities

Home is currently occupied, please make an appointment with the agent for showings.

Amazing Brick Front Home***Entertaining Floor Plan with additional Outdoor Area in the Nice Backyard*** Inviting Two Story Foyer w/Hardwood Flooring, Formal Dining Room, Open Floor Plan w/Spacious Family Room w/Fireplace, Opens to Kitchen w/Granite Counters*Abundant Cabinetry*Built-In Desk*Breakfast Area*Island, Opens to Keeping Room/Sunroom w/Hardwood Flooring, Master Bedroom w/Sitting Area on the Main Level, Master Bathroom w/His & Her Vanities*Garden Tub*Separate Shower*His & Her Closets, Guest Room on the Main Level w/Full Bathroom & Tile Flooring, Oversized Bedrooms Upstairs, Walk-Out to Covered Patio Area - Golf Cart Community, Close to Pinewood Studios and More!



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.