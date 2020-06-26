215 Courtyard Ln

Amenities
Very nice recently renovated Garden Courtyard home with open floor plan is available for lease. Updates to the home include a Nest thermostat, Ring doorbell and LED lighting. Open floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Appliances include Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave and Washer/Dryer. The home is in a great location with quick access to Fayetteville and Pinewood Studios. The home is located in a quiet neighborhood with friendly neighbors. Pets are negotiable. Landscaping and shrub maintenance are included with the lease.