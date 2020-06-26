All apartments in Fayetteville
215 Courtyard Ln
215 Courtyard Ln

215 Courtyard Lane · No Longer Available
Location

215 Courtyard Lane, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
Very nice recently renovated Garden Courtyard home with open floor plan is available for lease. Updates to the home include a Nest thermostat, Ring doorbell and LED lighting. Open floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Appliances include Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave and Washer/Dryer. The home is in a great location with quick access to Fayetteville and Pinewood Studios. The home is located in a quiet neighborhood with friendly neighbors. Pets are negotiable. Landscaping and shrub maintenance are included with the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Courtyard Ln have any available units?
215 Courtyard Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 215 Courtyard Ln have?
Some of 215 Courtyard Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Courtyard Ln currently offering any rent specials?
215 Courtyard Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Courtyard Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 Courtyard Ln is pet friendly.
Does 215 Courtyard Ln offer parking?
Yes, 215 Courtyard Ln offers parking.
Does 215 Courtyard Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 Courtyard Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Courtyard Ln have a pool?
No, 215 Courtyard Ln does not have a pool.
Does 215 Courtyard Ln have accessible units?
No, 215 Courtyard Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Courtyard Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Courtyard Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Courtyard Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Courtyard Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
