210 Susan Lane

Amenities

Need space? This beautiful 6+ bedroom has it all.

Master suite with large bathroom and walk in closet.

Kitchen, Family Room with fireplace (gas logs), Dining Room, Kitchen with island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Extra room can be used for sitting room or office. Spacious 3 car garage with storage.

Finished basement with bath. Great for media area or extra family room.

Back deck off kitchen, with covered patio below.



This house has many extra features.

Call us today to schedule a showing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.