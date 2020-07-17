All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 210 Susan Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, GA
/
210 Susan Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:42 PM

210 Susan Lane

210 Susan Lane · (678) 712-4155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

210 Susan Lane, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 3342 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Need space? This beautiful 6+ bedroom has it all.
Master suite with large bathroom and walk in closet.
Kitchen, Family Room with fireplace (gas logs), Dining Room, Kitchen with island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Extra room can be used for sitting room or office. Spacious 3 car garage with storage.
Finished basement with bath. Great for media area or extra family room.
Back deck off kitchen, with covered patio below.

This house has many extra features.
Call us today to schedule a showing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Susan Lane have any available units?
210 Susan Lane has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 210 Susan Lane have?
Some of 210 Susan Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Susan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
210 Susan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Susan Lane pet-friendly?
No, 210 Susan Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 210 Susan Lane offer parking?
Yes, 210 Susan Lane offers parking.
Does 210 Susan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Susan Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Susan Lane have a pool?
No, 210 Susan Lane does not have a pool.
Does 210 Susan Lane have accessible units?
No, 210 Susan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Susan Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Susan Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Susan Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Susan Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 210 Susan Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville Apartments with BalconiesFayetteville Apartments with Gyms
Fayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GA
Jonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GACovington, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity