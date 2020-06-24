All apartments in Fayetteville
200 Oak St
Last updated May 7 2020 at 6:07 AM

200 Oak St

200 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

200 Oak Street, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2-1/2 Bathroom home now for rent in the Deep Forest subdivision. The home has just recently gone through a complete remodel including hard floors throughout the home. New paint inside and outside, new granite counter tops and tiled backsplash in the kitchen and new stainless-steel appliances. You will be amazed at the tiled floors on the first floor. The home has a large patio deck in the back that will be nice for entertaining family and friends. Located in Fayetteville, very convenient to shopping, dining, easy access to Piedmont Hospital, Pinewood Studios, Downtown Fayetteville and minutes from Peachtree City. The home will be available on April 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Oak St have any available units?
200 Oak St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 200 Oak St have?
Some of 200 Oak St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Oak St currently offering any rent specials?
200 Oak St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Oak St pet-friendly?
No, 200 Oak St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 200 Oak St offer parking?
Yes, 200 Oak St offers parking.
Does 200 Oak St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Oak St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Oak St have a pool?
No, 200 Oak St does not have a pool.
Does 200 Oak St have accessible units?
No, 200 Oak St does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Oak St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Oak St has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Oak St have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Oak St does not have units with air conditioning.
