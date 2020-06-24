200 Oak St

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2-1/2 Bathroom home now for rent in the Deep Forest subdivision. The home has just recently gone through a complete remodel including hard floors throughout the home. New paint inside and outside, new granite counter tops and tiled backsplash in the kitchen and new stainless-steel appliances. You will be amazed at the tiled floors on the first floor. The home has a large patio deck in the back that will be nice for entertaining family and friends. Located in Fayetteville, very convenient to shopping, dining, easy access to Piedmont Hospital, Pinewood Studios, Downtown Fayetteville and minutes from Peachtree City. The home will be available on April 1.