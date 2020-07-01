175 Seawright Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage hot tub media room

5 bedroom 4 .5 Bathroom home features hardwood floors throughout the main level. 2 story foyer , formal living and dining room with coffer ceilings. Open family room over looks gourmet kitchen complete with granite counters, island, breakfast bar, breakfast area and butlers pantry. Patio that overlooks huge backyard. Guest Bedroom on main level with full bath. Upper level features Master retreat with sitting room and spa like master bathroom. 4 additional bedrooms also includes media room. 3 Car Garage . Direct path to Fayette Kiwanis Park , convenient to Fayetteville Pavilion, Pinewood Studios, Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Atlanta Airport, Shopping and dining.



