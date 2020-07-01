All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 175 Seawright Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, GA
/
175 Seawright Drive
Last updated January 16 2020 at 9:17 PM

175 Seawright Drive

175 Seawright Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

175 Seawright Drive, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
media room
5 bedroom 4 .5 Bathroom home features hardwood floors throughout the main level. 2 story foyer , formal living and dining room with coffer ceilings. Open family room over looks gourmet kitchen complete with granite counters, island, breakfast bar, breakfast area and butlers pantry. Patio that overlooks huge backyard. Guest Bedroom on main level with full bath. Upper level features Master retreat with sitting room and spa like master bathroom. 4 additional bedrooms also includes media room. 3 Car Garage . Direct path to Fayette Kiwanis Park , convenient to Fayetteville Pavilion, Pinewood Studios, Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Atlanta Airport, Shopping and dining.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Seawright Drive have any available units?
175 Seawright Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 175 Seawright Drive have?
Some of 175 Seawright Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 Seawright Drive currently offering any rent specials?
175 Seawright Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Seawright Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 175 Seawright Drive is pet friendly.
Does 175 Seawright Drive offer parking?
Yes, 175 Seawright Drive offers parking.
Does 175 Seawright Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 Seawright Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Seawright Drive have a pool?
No, 175 Seawright Drive does not have a pool.
Does 175 Seawright Drive have accessible units?
No, 175 Seawright Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Seawright Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 Seawright Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 175 Seawright Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 175 Seawright Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville Apartments with GymFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GAScottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College