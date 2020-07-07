160 Hunter's Lane - Unit C

Amenities

parking air conditioning

Handsome 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Home in Fayetteville! - Don't Miss This 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Unit! Part of a Fayetteville 4-plex, this home features an Open concept kitchen and living area, Kitchen with all appliances, Two sizable bedrooms, off-street parking & more! Close to restaurants & many other local businesses! Schedule your viewing at All3Realty.com TODAY!!!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5719803)