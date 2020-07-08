All apartments in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, GA
135 Woodbriar
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:54 AM

135 Woodbriar

135 Woodbriar · No Longer Available
Fayetteville
Location

135 Woodbriar, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Wonderful home in family friendly community. Formal living and dining rooms. Four bedrooms upstairs with two full baths. Kitchen opens to the family room. All hardwoods on the main. Master has 3 walk in closets.Two new air conditioners and new hot water heater. Full daylight unfinished basement. Gorgeous backyard , 3 koi ponds, walk to nature trails. Home is on cul-de-sac. Access to the neighborhood amenities. Great schools. Current tenant works from home, showing will have to be special hours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Woodbriar have any available units?
135 Woodbriar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
Is 135 Woodbriar currently offering any rent specials?
135 Woodbriar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Woodbriar pet-friendly?
No, 135 Woodbriar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 135 Woodbriar offer parking?
No, 135 Woodbriar does not offer parking.
Does 135 Woodbriar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Woodbriar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Woodbriar have a pool?
No, 135 Woodbriar does not have a pool.
Does 135 Woodbriar have accessible units?
No, 135 Woodbriar does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Woodbriar have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Woodbriar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Woodbriar have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 135 Woodbriar has units with air conditioning.

