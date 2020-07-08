135 Woodbriar

Amenities

Wonderful home in family friendly community. Formal living and dining rooms. Four bedrooms upstairs with two full baths. Kitchen opens to the family room. All hardwoods on the main. Master has 3 walk in closets.Two new air conditioners and new hot water heater. Full daylight unfinished basement. Gorgeous backyard , 3 koi ponds, walk to nature trails. Home is on cul-de-sac. Access to the neighborhood amenities. Great schools. Current tenant works from home, showing will have to be special hours.