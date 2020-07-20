135 Tanglewood Dr

Amenities
Awesome kitchen with upgraded back-splash, granite and stainless! Cozy wood burning fireplace, and wet bar/wine bar area are focal points of the recessed living area. Wonderfully maintained with newer roof, double-pane windows, steel front door, exterior vinyl recently replaced, and all 3 bathrooms updated! Plenty of space with a large bonus room! Lovely sun-room overlooks large fenced backyard. Unfinished basement with garage door for easy access for lawn equipment. Pets Welcome, with Per, Pet Deposit. Application fee, credit and Background Check Required.