Fayetteville, GA
135 Tanglewood Dr
Last updated November 1 2019 at 10:33 AM

135 Tanglewood Dr

135 Tanglewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

135 Tanglewood Drive, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Awesome kitchen with upgraded back-splash, granite and stainless! Cozy wood burning fireplace, and wet bar/wine bar area are focal points of the recessed living area. Wonderfully maintained with newer roof, double-pane windows, steel front door, exterior vinyl recently replaced, and all 3 bathrooms updated! Plenty of space with a large bonus room! Lovely sun-room overlooks large fenced backyard. Unfinished basement with garage door for easy access for lawn equipment. Pets Welcome, with Per, Pet Deposit. Application fee, credit and Background Check Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Tanglewood Dr have any available units?
135 Tanglewood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 135 Tanglewood Dr have?
Some of 135 Tanglewood Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Tanglewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
135 Tanglewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Tanglewood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 Tanglewood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 135 Tanglewood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 135 Tanglewood Dr offers parking.
Does 135 Tanglewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Tanglewood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Tanglewood Dr have a pool?
No, 135 Tanglewood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 135 Tanglewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 135 Tanglewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Tanglewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 Tanglewood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Tanglewood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Tanglewood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
