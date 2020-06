Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Very nice 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom townhome located in Fayetteville is now available for rent. Both bedrooms have their own private full bathroom. The large living room has a fireplace and door to the backyard that has an out building for storage. The home includes a washer and dryer. This home is convenient to Fayetteville and Pinewood Studios.