Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Recently renovated garden home. Low maintenance luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout living spaces and bedrooms. Tile bathrooms and kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. No carpet! Private patio. One car garage with storage space. Landlord pays for lawn maintenance and HOA. Washer, Dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, and range included with lease. Community (HOA) has strict restrictions on max of 2 pets, up to 35 lb each. Agent is a member of owning LLC.