125 Kaylee Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch has brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Wide plank rich manufactured hardwood floors in foyer & great rm. New granite countertops, new faucet & new garbage disposal to be installed. Glass/screened porch w/ new ceiling fan & light just installed. Fenced backyard for privacy. Culdesac street & lawn care included. Owners suite has extra large walkin closet. Bathroom has double sinks, garden tub & sep shower. 2 smaller front bedrms share a hall bath. Laundry closet for your washer/dryer in kitchen. Refrig. included. Available for occupancy now.