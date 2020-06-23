All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 125 Kaylee Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, GA
/
125 Kaylee Court
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:15 AM

125 Kaylee Court

125 Kaylee Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

125 Kaylee Court, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch has brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Wide plank rich manufactured hardwood floors in foyer & great rm. New granite countertops, new faucet & new garbage disposal to be installed. Glass/screened porch w/ new ceiling fan & light just installed. Fenced backyard for privacy. Culdesac street & lawn care included. Owners suite has extra large walkin closet. Bathroom has double sinks, garden tub & sep shower. 2 smaller front bedrms share a hall bath. Laundry closet for your washer/dryer in kitchen. Refrig. included. Available for occupancy now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Kaylee Court have any available units?
125 Kaylee Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 125 Kaylee Court have?
Some of 125 Kaylee Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Kaylee Court currently offering any rent specials?
125 Kaylee Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Kaylee Court pet-friendly?
No, 125 Kaylee Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 125 Kaylee Court offer parking?
Yes, 125 Kaylee Court offers parking.
Does 125 Kaylee Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 Kaylee Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Kaylee Court have a pool?
No, 125 Kaylee Court does not have a pool.
Does 125 Kaylee Court have accessible units?
No, 125 Kaylee Court does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Kaylee Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Kaylee Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Kaylee Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Kaylee Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville Apartments with GymFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GAScottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College