125 Clandon Park Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful and convenient location for this inviting home. Rocking chair front porch leads to hdwds through out the first floor with banquet sized dining room, powder room, family room with vaulted ceiling and fplc. The kitchen has cherry cabinets, corian counter top, stainless applcs, tile backsplash and a bright and cheerful breakfast area. Kitchen is open to the family room for easy entertaining. There is a back porch for grilling and enjoying the outdoors. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms plus the master. The secondary bath has tiled floors and plenty of space. The master is very large with a sitting area and 3 closets. The ceiling has a lovely deep trey. The master bath offers tile floors, double sink vanity, garden tub and separate tiled shower. Welcome Home.



