Last updated March 18 2019 at 3:55 PM

125 Clandon Park Terrace

Location

125 Clandon Park Terrace, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful and convenient location for this inviting home. Rocking chair front porch leads to hdwds through out the first floor with banquet sized dining room, powder room, family room with vaulted ceiling and fplc. The kitchen has cherry cabinets, corian counter top, stainless applcs, tile backsplash and a bright and cheerful breakfast area. Kitchen is open to the family room for easy entertaining. There is a back porch for grilling and enjoying the outdoors. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms plus the master. The secondary bath has tiled floors and plenty of space. The master is very large with a sitting area and 3 closets. The ceiling has a lovely deep trey. The master bath offers tile floors, double sink vanity, garden tub and separate tiled shower. Welcome Home.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Clandon Park Terrace have any available units?
125 Clandon Park Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 125 Clandon Park Terrace have?
Some of 125 Clandon Park Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Clandon Park Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
125 Clandon Park Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Clandon Park Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Clandon Park Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 125 Clandon Park Terrace offer parking?
No, 125 Clandon Park Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 125 Clandon Park Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Clandon Park Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Clandon Park Terrace have a pool?
No, 125 Clandon Park Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 125 Clandon Park Terrace have accessible units?
No, 125 Clandon Park Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Clandon Park Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Clandon Park Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Clandon Park Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Clandon Park Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
