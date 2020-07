Amenities

fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities

2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit, located on the ground level. Home features a livingroom with fireplace, dining area and kitchen. The house has been recently painted and new carpet installed throughout. Residents are responsible for paying for the gas and electric services for the unit. We will do a minimum of a 1 year rental and a maximum of 2 years. NO PETS and NO SMOKING allowed. You are allowed to smoke outside the unit, but not inside. The security deposit is the same as the rent.