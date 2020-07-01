All apartments in Fayetteville
120 Michael Ct
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:58 AM

120 Michael Ct

120 Michael Court · No Longer Available
Location

120 Michael Court, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FRESH *** CLEAN *** NEW *** You'll Love this Open Floor Plan Home on Spacious lot in Quiet Cul de sac. * This updated home is ready to move in with almost new carpet, paint, light fixtures, blinds, fans, appliances, faucets, backsplash * Conveniently located near the hospital, Pinewood, Shopping and Schools * Home Features: Beautiful Gorgeous Kitchen w/freshly painted white cabinets * Formal Living Room and Dining Room * Large bonus is 4th bedroom * Large flat lot * Spacious master suite with Trey Ceilings, oversized bathroom w/garden tub, and double vanity * LET THE SUN SHINE IN the abundance of windows along the back of the home for light open airy feel * This professional Landlord takes Great care of Home * It will NOT be sold, so no need to worry about moving while leasing. Walking distance to nearby The Ridge Nature Area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Michael Ct have any available units?
120 Michael Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 120 Michael Ct have?
Some of 120 Michael Ct's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Michael Ct currently offering any rent specials?
120 Michael Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Michael Ct pet-friendly?
No, 120 Michael Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 120 Michael Ct offer parking?
Yes, 120 Michael Ct offers parking.
Does 120 Michael Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Michael Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Michael Ct have a pool?
No, 120 Michael Ct does not have a pool.
Does 120 Michael Ct have accessible units?
No, 120 Michael Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Michael Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Michael Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Michael Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Michael Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

