120 Michael Ct

FRESH *** CLEAN *** NEW *** You'll Love this Open Floor Plan Home on Spacious lot in Quiet Cul de sac. * This updated home is ready to move in with almost new carpet, paint, light fixtures, blinds, fans, appliances, faucets, backsplash * Conveniently located near the hospital, Pinewood, Shopping and Schools * Home Features: Beautiful Gorgeous Kitchen w/freshly painted white cabinets * Formal Living Room and Dining Room * Large bonus is 4th bedroom * Large flat lot * Spacious master suite with Trey Ceilings, oversized bathroom w/garden tub, and double vanity * LET THE SUN SHINE IN the abundance of windows along the back of the home for light open airy feel * This professional Landlord takes Great care of Home * It will NOT be sold, so no need to worry about moving while leasing. Walking distance to nearby The Ridge Nature Area.