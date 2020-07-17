120 Meadowbrook Court Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range Property Amenities parking

CHARMING 2 Bedroom Townhome near Downtown Fayetteville! - Charming 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Corner Unit at Hunters Glen 4-plex! Features 2 Spacious bedrooms, Nice roommate floor plan, Spacious living room/dining room combo, Kitchen has all appliances & gas stove, assigned parking & more!!!

LOCATION, LOCATION! Located near downtown Fayetteville with tons of attractions, shopping, tasty restaurants, salons, banking, town center & more. Don't miss it! Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



No Pets Allowed



