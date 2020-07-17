All apartments in Fayetteville
120 Meadowbrook Court Unit A
120 Meadowbrook Court Unit A

120 Meadowbrook Ct · No Longer Available
Location

120 Meadowbrook Ct, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
parking
CHARMING 2 Bedroom Townhome near Downtown Fayetteville! - Charming 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Corner Unit at Hunters Glen 4-plex! Features 2 Spacious bedrooms, Nice roommate floor plan, Spacious living room/dining room combo, Kitchen has all appliances & gas stove, assigned parking & more!!!
LOCATION, LOCATION! Located near downtown Fayetteville with tons of attractions, shopping, tasty restaurants, salons, banking, town center & more. Don't miss it! Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5880473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

