This gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home is in the coveted VILLAGES OF LAFAYETTE community in Fayetteville. With the wrap around porch, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and overall spaciousness of the living area, it's sure to be the perfect place to call home. Call Tim Camp @ 678.712.4284 to schedule a showing, or visit www.homelinkpm.com for more details. (Sorry, NO PETS)