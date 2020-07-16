571 Sandy Creek Rd

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Walk to Pinewood Studios from your Completely Furnished 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Cozy Farmhouse. All Utilities including wifi and cable. Just bring your bags, and you are in. No utilities to bother with, no lawn to cut. Much better than extended stay, and Great for Movie Industry Employee. Kitchen is stocked w/ dinnerware, pots/pans and cooking accessories. Bedrooms and baths include towels and linens. Laundry Room with washer/Dryer. Ready for a March 1st Move in! Convenient to Peachtree City, Fayetteville and Pinewood.