Fayette County, GA
571 Sandy Creek Rd
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:44 PM

571 Sandy Creek Rd

571 Sandy Creek Road · (770) 324-7296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

571 Sandy Creek Road, Fayette County, GA 30214

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Location! Location! Location! Walk to Pinewood Studios from your Completely Furnished 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Cozy Farmhouse. All Utilities including wifi and cable. Just bring your bags, and you are in. No utilities to bother with, no lawn to cut. Much better than extended stay, and Great for Movie Industry Employee. Kitchen is stocked w/ dinnerware, pots/pans and cooking accessories. Bedrooms and baths include towels and linens. Laundry Room with washer/Dryer. Ready for a March 1st Move in! Convenient to Peachtree City, Fayetteville and Pinewood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 571 Sandy Creek Rd have any available units?
571 Sandy Creek Rd has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 571 Sandy Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
571 Sandy Creek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 571 Sandy Creek Rd pet-friendly?
No, 571 Sandy Creek Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayette County.
Does 571 Sandy Creek Rd offer parking?
No, 571 Sandy Creek Rd does not offer parking.
Does 571 Sandy Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 571 Sandy Creek Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 571 Sandy Creek Rd have a pool?
No, 571 Sandy Creek Rd does not have a pool.
Does 571 Sandy Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 571 Sandy Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 571 Sandy Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 571 Sandy Creek Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 571 Sandy Creek Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 571 Sandy Creek Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
