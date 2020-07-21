All apartments in Fayette County
Last updated June 24 2020 at 7:50 PM

325 Derby Drive

325 Derby Drive · No Longer Available
Location

325 Derby Drive, Fayette County, GA 30215

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Derby Drive have any available units?
325 Derby Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayette County, GA.
Is 325 Derby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
325 Derby Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Derby Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 Derby Drive is pet friendly.
Does 325 Derby Drive offer parking?
No, 325 Derby Drive does not offer parking.
Does 325 Derby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Derby Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Derby Drive have a pool?
No, 325 Derby Drive does not have a pool.
Does 325 Derby Drive have accessible units?
No, 325 Derby Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Derby Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Derby Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Derby Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 Derby Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
