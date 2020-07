Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Brick home with 5 gorgeous acres of land in south Fayette County. This 4 BR, 2 Bath home is ready for you now! Open kitchen/eating area, fireplace, and large living/dining room area. There is a huge, double-car workshop, lean-to, and barn in the backyard. Rocking chair front porch. Level lot with tons of trees and privacy. Top-rated school district. Professionally managed by Advantage Property Mgmt. No Vouchers