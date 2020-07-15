All apartments in Fayette County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

1462 Redwine Rd

1462 Redwine Road · (678) 561-5345
Location

1462 Redwine Road, Fayette County, GA 30215

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1462 Redwine Rd · Avail. Oct 2

$2,900

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2688 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
1462 Redwine Rd Available 10/02/20 FURNISHED: Large 5 Bdrm Home in Fayetteville with 2 Separate Living Spaces, 2 Kitchens & HotTub! - **This property is being offered as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on timing of the year. FOR QUESTIONS PLEASE CLICK ON: www.vrbo.com/714949 to submit an inquiry with your detailed question, for a viewing, for pricing, availability, and/or booking requests. Please note price advertised may be a promotional rate for the first month and may be subject to change at any time, actual accurate pricing for your reservation dates can be found on the vrbo link referenced above once you input your actual dates**

Welcome to the listing of our beautiful Redwine 1 property!

Our Redwine 1 is a spacious, beautiful and fully furnished home, with a lot of privacy tugged away on serene 5 acres, located on a main street in a quiet neighborhood in Fayetteville GA. This property is just 6.6 miles (just about 12 minutes) to the Atlanta Pinewood Studios, 34-40 minutes from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and only 39-49 minutes south of Downtown and Midtown Atlanta, where you can find the Georgia Aquarium, World of Coca Cola, CNN Center, Georgia World Congress Center, and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium (all Downtown) and experience Atlanta’s finest restaurant and nightlife scene in Midtown. By being close to major highways, many of Atlanta’s attractions are within a short commute away (i.e. Six Flags Over Georgia, Stone Mountain Park, etc.).

This property is rented out in full but offers two separate living units with separate entrances and accommodations, a total of 5 Bedrooms (5 Beds), 3 Full Bathrooms, 2 Living Rooms, 2 Kitchens, 2 Dining Areas, an Office Area, and a beautiful private backyard including 2 patio areas with outdoor furniture, a BBQ gas grill and a Hot Tub. This property sleeps 10 people.

The layout is as follows (see video link):

1. The Main House on the Upper Main Level consists of a Master King Bedroom with TV and full Master Bathroom (combination tub/shower), 2 additional Queen Bedrooms, 1 full Hallway Bathroom (combination tub/shower), a Living Room with TV and fireplace, a large open full Kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, granite counter-tops, a Laundry Closet with washer & dryer, and a large Dining Area with TV off the driveway patio, and LVT floors all throughout. The Main House can sleep up to 6 guests.

2. The Guest Suite is located on the Lower Basement Level and has both a separate entrance from the outside, and an internal entrance from the Main Upper Level through a staircase from the Hallway. It consists of 2 Queen Bedrooms, 1 full Hallway Bathroom (shower) with a make-up vanity table, an open Living Room with TV, fireplace, Foosball Table, a Dining Area, an Office Area (desk, chair, and lamp), and a full-size Kitchen with all black appliances. The Guest Suite can sleep up to 4 guests.

3. Outside Area features a driveway / patio with entrance to the Main House Kitchen, outdoor furniture with BBQ gas grill and a basketball hoop (no basketball provided). A second small patio with outdoor furniture is located off the Lower Basement Level. The large private backyard includes a hammock, as well as a beautiful 6-person Hot Tub located off the Lower Basement Level in a totally private setting - perfect for relaxing and open all year long.

All Bedrooms include comfortable beds with bedding and 1 set of clean linens for each bed, a nightstand, nightstand lamp, dresser and/or closet to store your clothes during your stay. Clean bath towels & wash cloths (1 per guest) as well as hand towels are provided in each bathroom. The full Kitchens are equipped with all basic dishware, pots & pans, silverware and utensils. Kitchen appliances include microwave, tea pot, standard electric Coffee Maker, etc. (NO pantry items or condiments included due to Food&Drug Regulations). There are comfortable couches, dining table & chairs, and more. There are 4 flat screen HD TVs with Basic Cable (1 in each Level Living Room, 1 in Upper Main Level Dining/Kitchen Area, 1 in Master Bedroom) as well as 1 DVR, and 1 DVD player at the property. Free Wi-Fi and high-speed internet are provided as well as an office area with desk, office chair and lamp. A washer and dryer are included as well as an iron, ironing board and 1 hair dryer. A LIMITED starter supply of trash liners, dish soap, dishwasher detergent, paper towels, toilet paper, soap, shampoo & body wash, laundry pods, dryer sheets and disinfecting wipes are provided. The BBQ gas grill has a propane tank & BBQ tools provided. The private backyard with its features is perfect for outdoor entertaining.

(Please note that pets are strictly not allowed for reservations of less than 30 nights.) Pets can get authorized for reservations of 30+ nights with explicit approval by the Management Company in writing prior to arrival; a Pet Fee of $200/pet (non-refundable) as well as a higher Refundable Damage Deposit, current vaccination reports and additional acceptance of our Pet Rules are required. Any evidence of unapproved pets will result in the forfeiture of the Refundable Damage Deposit.

Whether this will be a family vacation, a business trip, or just a convenient home to visit the surrounding area, our Redwine 1 home offers an excellent and comfortable stay in Atlanta. Please inquire with your requested dates in order to receive availability and pricing information.

*PLEASE NOTE: This property requires a thirty (30) night minimum stay.

Please note that rates include all Utilities and Property Services (Water, Power, Gas, Sewer, Trash Service, Cable TV, High Speed Internet, Landscaping, and Pool/Hot Tub Service (if applicable), an estimated value of $400 - $600 per month).

Thank you for inquiring and we look forward to hosting you in our home. Feel free to check out our other listings as well.

(RLNE1855821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1462 Redwine Rd have any available units?
1462 Redwine Rd has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1462 Redwine Rd have?
Some of 1462 Redwine Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1462 Redwine Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1462 Redwine Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1462 Redwine Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1462 Redwine Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayette County.
Does 1462 Redwine Rd offer parking?
No, 1462 Redwine Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1462 Redwine Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1462 Redwine Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1462 Redwine Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1462 Redwine Rd has a pool.
Does 1462 Redwine Rd have accessible units?
No, 1462 Redwine Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1462 Redwine Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1462 Redwine Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1462 Redwine Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1462 Redwine Rd has units with air conditioning.
