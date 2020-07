Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful ranch home on a partially finished basement is located in sought after Whitewater High School District. 5 bedroom 2.5 bath is just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and grocery stores. The home is short commute to Pinewood Studios or Fayette Piedmont Hospital. After a long day relieve some tension by relaxing and enjoying the jacuzzi in the sunroom overlooking a private backyard. Also available for sale.