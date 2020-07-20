All apartments in Fayette County
Find more places like 125 Lady Helen Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayette County, GA
/
125 Lady Helen Ct
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:13 AM

125 Lady Helen Ct

125 Lady Helen Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

125 Lady Helen Court, Fayette County, GA 30214

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath...Executive style home in a quiet, private subdivision .. Large formal living room and dining room. Spacious great room with brick fireplace and hardwoods throughout main level. Located in a quiet suburb in Fayette county, 3 miles Fayette Hosiptal, 10 miles to interstate. Large kitchen has granite counter tops, includes all appliances including new washer/dryer. New hardwood and ceramic tile flooring downstairs, new carpet upstairs and 2 new HVAC units. Four spacious bedrooms upstairs. Monthly rental INCLUDES YARD SERVICE. Fayette County Schools. Beautiful wooded lot with peaceful and private backyard. Tenant Occupied. No sign or lock box. Call Agent for rental application or details. Home is not available till June 8th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Lady Helen Ct have any available units?
125 Lady Helen Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayette County, GA.
What amenities does 125 Lady Helen Ct have?
Some of 125 Lady Helen Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Lady Helen Ct currently offering any rent specials?
125 Lady Helen Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Lady Helen Ct pet-friendly?
No, 125 Lady Helen Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayette County.
Does 125 Lady Helen Ct offer parking?
Yes, 125 Lady Helen Ct offers parking.
Does 125 Lady Helen Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 Lady Helen Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Lady Helen Ct have a pool?
No, 125 Lady Helen Ct does not have a pool.
Does 125 Lady Helen Ct have accessible units?
No, 125 Lady Helen Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Lady Helen Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Lady Helen Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Lady Helen Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 125 Lady Helen Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAColumbus, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GARiverdale, GAPeachtree City, GAFayetteville, GATyrone, GAUnion City, GAFairburn, GA
Jonesboro, GAMorrow, GAForest Park, GAGriffin, GACollege Park, GAHampton, GAEast Point, GAExperiment, GAHapeville, GADouglasville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College