125 Lady Helen Ct

4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath...Executive style home in a quiet, private subdivision .. Large formal living room and dining room. Spacious great room with brick fireplace and hardwoods throughout main level. Located in a quiet suburb in Fayette county, 3 miles Fayette Hosiptal, 10 miles to interstate. Large kitchen has granite counter tops, includes all appliances including new washer/dryer. New hardwood and ceramic tile flooring downstairs, new carpet upstairs and 2 new HVAC units. Four spacious bedrooms upstairs. Monthly rental INCLUDES YARD SERVICE. Fayette County Schools. Beautiful wooded lot with peaceful and private backyard. Tenant Occupied. No sign or lock box. Call Agent for rental application or details. Home is not available till June 8th.