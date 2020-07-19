All apartments in Fayette County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:43 AM

120 Walden Way

120 Walden Way · No Longer Available
Location

120 Walden Way, Fayette County, GA 30214

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lakefront tranquility - wonderful rental opportunity for a one bedroom furnished apartment, located in a quiet and safe neighborhood close to Pinewood Studios and the Airport. This 1200 sq. foot apartment is the entire daylight basement of a family home. It is perfect for a crash-pad or perfect for a single woman or gentleman without pets or children. The apartment features a large bedroom with views of the lake, a large open space living area with full kitchen, an outside patio to the lake, a full bathroom and a seperate laundry room. A separate entrance provide total privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Walden Way have any available units?
120 Walden Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayette County, GA.
What amenities does 120 Walden Way have?
Some of 120 Walden Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Walden Way currently offering any rent specials?
120 Walden Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Walden Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Walden Way is pet friendly.
Does 120 Walden Way offer parking?
No, 120 Walden Way does not offer parking.
Does 120 Walden Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Walden Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Walden Way have a pool?
No, 120 Walden Way does not have a pool.
Does 120 Walden Way have accessible units?
No, 120 Walden Way does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Walden Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Walden Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Walden Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Walden Way does not have units with air conditioning.
