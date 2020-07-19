120 Walden Way

Amenities

Lakefront tranquility - wonderful rental opportunity for a one bedroom furnished apartment, located in a quiet and safe neighborhood close to Pinewood Studios and the Airport. This 1200 sq. foot apartment is the entire daylight basement of a family home. It is perfect for a crash-pad or perfect for a single woman or gentleman without pets or children. The apartment features a large bedroom with views of the lake, a large open space living area with full kitchen, an outside patio to the lake, a full bathroom and a seperate laundry room. A separate entrance provide total privacy.