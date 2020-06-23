All apartments in Fairburn
8829 Seneca Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8829 Seneca Road

8829 Seneca Road · No Longer Available
Location

8829 Seneca Road, Fairburn, GA 30268

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8829 Seneca Road Available 03/15/19 3 Bed 3.5 Bath in Palmetto! - Pre-register for a self-showing and be notified when property becomes available! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/813559

Beautiful 2-Story Home Features a Brick and Stone Accented Front For Curb Appeal. The Large 2-Story Foyer Features Hardwood Flooring & Opens Directly Onto The Family Rm: Upgraded Carpeting, Custom Blinds & An Electric Fireplace Highlight This Space. Connected To The Dining Room, The Eat-In Kitchen Features A Vintage Tiled Backsplash, Hardwood Flooring, Solid Wood Cherry Cabinetry, A Gas Stove W/ A Microwave Hood, A Refrigerator, & A Dishwasher. From Here You Can Access The Patio. For Convenience, A 1/2-Bath Is Located On This Level. Just Up The Winding Staircase, The Sleeping Quarters Lie: W/ Fresh Paint & Custom Blinds Throughout, 2 Secondary Beds, Each W/ 12' Cathedral Ceilings. The Master Bath Has A Dual Sink Vanity, A Garden Tub and A Separate Shower.

To Apply:
Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:
Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.

Approval process is based off of the most qualified applicant

Section 8 Qualifications:
Minimum Credit Score of 550
Minimum Income Requirement 1500
No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years
No open judgments

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 8829 Seneca Rd. is currently being rented for $1290/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE4638247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8829 Seneca Road have any available units?
8829 Seneca Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 8829 Seneca Road have?
Some of 8829 Seneca Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8829 Seneca Road currently offering any rent specials?
8829 Seneca Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8829 Seneca Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8829 Seneca Road is pet friendly.
Does 8829 Seneca Road offer parking?
No, 8829 Seneca Road does not offer parking.
Does 8829 Seneca Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8829 Seneca Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8829 Seneca Road have a pool?
No, 8829 Seneca Road does not have a pool.
Does 8829 Seneca Road have accessible units?
No, 8829 Seneca Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8829 Seneca Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8829 Seneca Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 8829 Seneca Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8829 Seneca Road does not have units with air conditioning.
