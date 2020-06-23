Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8829 Seneca Road Available 03/15/19 3 Bed 3.5 Bath in Palmetto! - Pre-register for a self-showing and be notified when property becomes available! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/813559



Beautiful 2-Story Home Features a Brick and Stone Accented Front For Curb Appeal. The Large 2-Story Foyer Features Hardwood Flooring & Opens Directly Onto The Family Rm: Upgraded Carpeting, Custom Blinds & An Electric Fireplace Highlight This Space. Connected To The Dining Room, The Eat-In Kitchen Features A Vintage Tiled Backsplash, Hardwood Flooring, Solid Wood Cherry Cabinetry, A Gas Stove W/ A Microwave Hood, A Refrigerator, & A Dishwasher. From Here You Can Access The Patio. For Convenience, A 1/2-Bath Is Located On This Level. Just Up The Winding Staircase, The Sleeping Quarters Lie: W/ Fresh Paint & Custom Blinds Throughout, 2 Secondary Beds, Each W/ 12' Cathedral Ceilings. The Master Bath Has A Dual Sink Vanity, A Garden Tub and A Separate Shower.



To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.



Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount

No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.

No open bankruptcies

Minimum Credit Score 550

Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.

If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.



Approval process is based off of the most qualified applicant



Section 8 Qualifications:

Minimum Credit Score of 550

Minimum Income Requirement 1500

No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years

No open judgments



For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p



We do not advertise on Craigslist. 8829 Seneca Rd. is currently being rented for $1290/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies



(RLNE4638247)