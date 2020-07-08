6724 Jules Trce

Amenities
Great home with large family room, cherry cabinets in kitchen. Separate dining room that leads out to the patio. Fenced in back yard. Spacious bedrooms with great closet space.
$50 Application Fee Per Adult, $235 Move-In Admin Fee & 1% Monthly Admin Fee
Please schedule a viewing using the link provided https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvestgeorgia
If you have any questions please contact our office at (470) 481-4070
Or visit www.RentVestAtlanta.com for other listings just like this one
Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Georgia
260 Peach Tree Street Suite 2200 Atlanta, GA 30303