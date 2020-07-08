All apartments in Fairburn
Find more places like 6724 Jules Trce.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairburn, GA
/
6724 Jules Trce
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:55 AM

6724 Jules Trce

6724 Jules Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairburn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6724 Jules Trace, Fairburn, GA 30268

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great home with large family room, cherry cabinets in kitchen. Separate dining room that leads out to the patio. Fenced in back yard. Spacious bedrooms with great closet space.
$50 Application Fee Per Adult, $235 Move-In Admin Fee & 1% Monthly Admin Fee

Please schedule a viewing using the link provided https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvestgeorgia
If you have any questions please contact our office at (470) 481-4070
Or visit www.RentVestAtlanta.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Georgia
260 Peach Tree Street Suite 2200 Atlanta, GA 30303

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6724 Jules Trce have any available units?
6724 Jules Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
Is 6724 Jules Trce currently offering any rent specials?
6724 Jules Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6724 Jules Trce pet-friendly?
No, 6724 Jules Trce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairburn.
Does 6724 Jules Trce offer parking?
No, 6724 Jules Trce does not offer parking.
Does 6724 Jules Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6724 Jules Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6724 Jules Trce have a pool?
No, 6724 Jules Trce does not have a pool.
Does 6724 Jules Trce have accessible units?
No, 6724 Jules Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 6724 Jules Trce have units with dishwashers?
No, 6724 Jules Trce does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6724 Jules Trce have units with air conditioning?
No, 6724 Jules Trce does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Terrace
8064 South Fulton Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd.
Fairburn, GA 30213
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213

Similar Pages

Fairburn 1 BedroomsFairburn 2 Bedrooms
Fairburn Apartments with GymFairburn Apartments with Parking
Fairburn Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA
Lilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College