Two units available! Come see this newly renovated duplex with gleaming hardwood floors and fresh interior paint. Must see the interior of these units - great deal! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 63 Pine Street Northeast have any available units?
63 Pine Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
Is 63 Pine Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
63 Pine Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.