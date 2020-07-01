5921 Bluegross View

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease! Now available for immediate move in, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like a ceiling fan in the master suite, this 2 story home features a fireplace in the living room, a fenced in backyard, a bonus entry room and a neutral color scheme, so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with granite and a stainless steel appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. The master bedroom features a good sized walk in closet and the master bathroom features a separate soaking tub and shower. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website a

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.