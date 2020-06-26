All apartments in Fairburn
56 Black Diamond Dr
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

56 Black Diamond Dr

56 Black Diamond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

56 Black Diamond Drive, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
LOVELY 4 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATH! LEASE TO OWN!! (VIDEO TOUR) - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in a culdesac and features a 2-car garage with a stone front. The master bedroom is located on the main level and includes an en suite. The master bath features an oak vanity, garden tub and a separate shower. The kitchen has oak cabinets, black appliances and a nice eating area with a view to the front of the property. The family room is very spacious with a high ceiling and large windows for ample lighting! This is not a traditional lease. Minimum 3 year lease with upfront option payment. Please review qualifications below. We are currently not accepting housing vouchers at this time.

Schedule a property tour at www.gotourhome.com

Lease to Own Program:
-3-year lease minimum
-There is an upfront option payment due which is applied towards purchase price
-$50.00 non-refundable application fee per adult age 18+
-$300.00 non-refundable fee per pet (under 25 lbs), $500 fee per pet (over 25 lbs) with some breed restrictions. Maximum of 2 pets allowed.
$1,000.00 pet security deposit
-Gross monthly income must meet 3x rent or more
-No previous bankruptcies within 7 years
-Criminal background check
-No evictions
-600 or better credit score

For more information contact Michelle (404) 902-5694

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4953661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Black Diamond Dr have any available units?
56 Black Diamond Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 56 Black Diamond Dr have?
Some of 56 Black Diamond Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Black Diamond Dr currently offering any rent specials?
56 Black Diamond Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Black Diamond Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 56 Black Diamond Dr is pet friendly.
Does 56 Black Diamond Dr offer parking?
Yes, 56 Black Diamond Dr offers parking.
Does 56 Black Diamond Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Black Diamond Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Black Diamond Dr have a pool?
No, 56 Black Diamond Dr does not have a pool.
Does 56 Black Diamond Dr have accessible units?
No, 56 Black Diamond Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Black Diamond Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 Black Diamond Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Black Diamond Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 Black Diamond Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
