56 Black Diamond Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

LOVELY 4 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATH! LEASE TO OWN!! (VIDEO TOUR) - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in a culdesac and features a 2-car garage with a stone front. The master bedroom is located on the main level and includes an en suite. The master bath features an oak vanity, garden tub and a separate shower. The kitchen has oak cabinets, black appliances and a nice eating area with a view to the front of the property. The family room is very spacious with a high ceiling and large windows for ample lighting! This is not a traditional lease. Minimum 3 year lease with upfront option payment. Please review qualifications below. We are currently not accepting housing vouchers at this time.



Schedule a property tour at www.gotourhome.com



Lease to Own Program:

-3-year lease minimum

-There is an upfront option payment due which is applied towards purchase price

-$50.00 non-refundable application fee per adult age 18+

-$300.00 non-refundable fee per pet (under 25 lbs), $500 fee per pet (over 25 lbs) with some breed restrictions. Maximum of 2 pets allowed.

$1,000.00 pet security deposit

-Gross monthly income must meet 3x rent or more

-No previous bankruptcies within 7 years

-Criminal background check

-No evictions

-600 or better credit score



For more information contact Michelle (404) 902-5694



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4953661)