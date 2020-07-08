120 Belmont Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

RENT SPECIAL _ ONE HALF MONTH FREE RENT!!!!



The two story entry foyer invites you into this lovely home. Home features separate living and dining rooms. The spacious, eat-in kitchen has all appliances including a built-in microwave. The stylish grey wood laminate flooring in the kitchen makes for easy maintenance. The master suite features trey ceilings and large master bath. Visit today! Ready for a quick move-in.



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions within 5 years and a good credit history.



Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com.



Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.



This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Availability subject to change.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.