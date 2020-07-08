All apartments in Fairburn
Find more places like 120 Belmont Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairburn, GA
/
120 Belmont Terrace
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:50 PM

120 Belmont Terrace

120 Belmont Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairburn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

120 Belmont Terrace, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RENT SPECIAL _ ONE HALF MONTH FREE RENT!!!!

The two story entry foyer invites you into this lovely home. Home features separate living and dining rooms. The spacious, eat-in kitchen has all appliances including a built-in microwave. The stylish grey wood laminate flooring in the kitchen makes for easy maintenance. The master suite features trey ceilings and large master bath. Visit today! Ready for a quick move-in.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions within 5 years and a good credit history.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com.

Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Belmont Terrace have any available units?
120 Belmont Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 120 Belmont Terrace have?
Some of 120 Belmont Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Belmont Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
120 Belmont Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Belmont Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Belmont Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 120 Belmont Terrace offer parking?
No, 120 Belmont Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 120 Belmont Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Belmont Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Belmont Terrace have a pool?
No, 120 Belmont Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 120 Belmont Terrace have accessible units?
No, 120 Belmont Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Belmont Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Belmont Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Belmont Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Belmont Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Terrace
8064 South Fulton Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd.
Fairburn, GA 30213

Similar Pages

Fairburn 1 BedroomsFairburn 2 Bedrooms
Fairburn Apartments with GymFairburn Apartments with Parking
Fairburn Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA
Lilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College