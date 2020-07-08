All apartments in Fairburn
Find more places like 105 Shadow Creek Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairburn, GA
/
105 Shadow Creek Ct
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:13 AM

105 Shadow Creek Ct

105 Shadow Creek Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairburn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

105 Shadow Creek Court, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.  Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and professionally installed flooring. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Shadow Creek Ct have any available units?
105 Shadow Creek Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 105 Shadow Creek Ct have?
Some of 105 Shadow Creek Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Shadow Creek Ct currently offering any rent specials?
105 Shadow Creek Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Shadow Creek Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Shadow Creek Ct is pet friendly.
Does 105 Shadow Creek Ct offer parking?
No, 105 Shadow Creek Ct does not offer parking.
Does 105 Shadow Creek Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Shadow Creek Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Shadow Creek Ct have a pool?
No, 105 Shadow Creek Ct does not have a pool.
Does 105 Shadow Creek Ct have accessible units?
No, 105 Shadow Creek Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Shadow Creek Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Shadow Creek Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Shadow Creek Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Shadow Creek Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Terrace
8064 South Fulton Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd.
Fairburn, GA 30213
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213

Similar Pages

Fairburn 1 BedroomsFairburn 2 Bedrooms
Fairburn Apartments with GymFairburn Apartments with Parking
Fairburn Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA
Lilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College