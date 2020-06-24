1041 Shadow Glen Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Located on a golf course, this stucco and brick 2-story details such as gleaming hardwoods, ceramic tile flooring, heavy crown molding and wainscoting add character to this home. Features include an inviting foyer leading to the family room with a corner fireplace, and opens to a charming breakfast area. The spacious kitchen offers cherry stained cabinetry, granite counters and a matching tile backsplash. The upper level master suite with a tray ceiling boasts a walk-in closet and a separate sitting room, ideal for a home office, and the private bath has a tile-surround garden tub and separate shower. This home has covered porches in the front and back for enjoying the outdoors.



