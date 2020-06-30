3102 Cloverhurst Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

This full brick home is just a short walk from the Marta subway, and has multiple shopping centers nearby. It has a large master suite with direct access to the massive multi-layered backyard. Nearby main street has multiple restaurants just a short walk from the property.



For other available rentals, rental criteria, application information and FAQ's, please visit our website at https://www.sapirrealty.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent



Disclosure:



All information is believed to be accurate, however, changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist nor do we accept payment of deposits via CashApp, Zelle or Wire transfers. Please make sure to call our office to confirm payment options.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.