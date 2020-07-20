2883 Arrowood

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Must see! Mid-Century Modern 4 bed, 2 bath house located in sought after East Point! Newly renovated. Master bedroom has ensuite bathroom and custom closet unit. Gorgeous original hardwood floors. Eat in kitchen overlooks the spacious family room and large fenced backyard. Oversized family room in basement perfect for entertaining. This well established neighborhood is just minutes from the Airport, Woodward Academy, Tyler Perry Studios and Downtown. Move in ready. Listing Agent is related to the Owner.