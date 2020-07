Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court accessible parking on-site laundry cc payments e-payments

WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT LAKE RIDGEOur inviting community features spacious two and three bedroom floorplans with thoughtful design elements such as stone fireplaces, screened porches, sunrooms, skylights, oversized kitchens and breakfast nooks. Enjoy extraordinary amenities that include lakeside volleyball, lighted tennis courts and fitness center. Nestled in a rustic setting, this serene Dunwoody location offers easy access to an array of prestigious office environments, fine restaurants and outstanding entertainment venues.